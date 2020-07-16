Halfaker
Halfaker and Associates has secured a three-year, $18M contract to help the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services secure the agency's enterprise cloud computing system.
The company said Tuesday it will utilize cloud-based tools in an effort to transform CMS cloud service delivery in the areas of human-centered design, automation and self service.
Work covers the design, development, operation, modernization and maintenance of agency cloud services, network, offerings and software infrastructure.
Halfaker added it will collaborate with CMS' technology development and security contractors to support platforms within Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure environments.
Halfaker Books CMS Cloud Security Support Contract
