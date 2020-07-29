Alex Fox
HawkEye 360 has introduced a service offering designed to help customers gain signal awareness across large regions with the use of radio frequency monitoring technology.
The Regional Awareness Subscription service uses HawkEye 360's RFGeo platform to support radio signal identification, analysis and monitoring activities, the company said Tuesday.
Alex Fox, executive vice president of business development, sales and marketing at HawkEye 360, said the company will provide customers RF signal insights to help them analyze regional trends relevant to their missions.
RFGeo works to geolocate RF signals within the Mediterranean region, Korean Peninsula and South China Sea via a proprietary satellite constellation. The company intends to expand its offering's coverage area.
HawkEye 360 Launches Regional Signal Awareness Service; Alex Fox Quoted
