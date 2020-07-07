HDR
HDR Wins $75M Navy Contract for Marine Species Monitoring Services
HDR Environmental, Operations and Construction has won a potential five-year, $75M contract to help Naval Facilities Engineering Command monitor marine resources within NAVFAC's Atlantic and Pacific areas of operation.
The company will support environmental compliance and reporting efforts under the U.S. Navy Integrated Comprehensive Monitoring Program, the Department of Defense said Monday.
Work will include environmental surveying, acoustic monitoring, behavioral research, legal studies and military impact analyses in support of partnerships with other federal entities.
NAVFAC received two proposals for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract via a competitive procurement on the SAM website and obligated $5K on the award.
The Pentagon expects work to be complete by July2025.