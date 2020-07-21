HII Apprentice School Gets State Council OK to Operate as Postsecondary Institution

The Apprentice School
Virginia's State Council of Higher Education has authorized Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division to offer postsecondary education at the company-run Apprentice School.
The vocational institution plans to implement an associate of applied science degree program that will cover 26 disciplines such as business administration, engineering and maritime technology, the company said Monday.
HII aims to receive accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education later this year.
The company noted its school offers free four to eight-year apprenticeships across 19 areas and nine advanced optional programs at the school. It also provides maritime studies certificates to students who have completed the World Class Shipbuilding curriculum.
The council reviewed the impact of HII's apprenticeship program on student accomplishments and state and regional economics as part of a comprehensive yearlong evaluation process.
