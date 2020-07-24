HPE
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has created a laboratory in Fort Collins, Colo., that offers a live-test environment for telecommunication providers to demonstrate the fifth generation of wireless technology platforms.
The HPE 5G Lab is built to support product testing efforts of telecom operators, independent software vendors and network equipment providers as government and commercial organizations look to adopt the new cellular platform, the company said Thursday.
The IT provider noted that telcos can assess network functions from multiple vendors via the lab while using an open source software stack and it will also provide customers and partners remote access to the test environment.
“Governments and telecoms operators around the world are looking to open 5G technologies as an opportunity to move away from a number of vendors which have raised fundamental concerns around security, resilience and market diversification,” said Phil Mottram, vice president and general manager of communications and media solutions at HPE.
Intel, Nokia, Red Hat, Affirmed Networks, Casa Systems, Openet, Metaswitch and JMA Wireless are among the companies that support the new lab.
The testing site is equipped with HPE's 5G Core Stack, Telco Cloud and Blueprints and Aruba networking equipment.
HPE Debuts Colorado-Based 5G Product Test Lab
