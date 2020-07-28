IDSS
Integrated Defense and Security Solutions has received a contract from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to develop algorithms for a pilot program aimed at automating the detection of illegal opioid shipments coming into the country through mail.
CBP and IDSS will deploy up to seven artificial intelligence-based systems designed to identify parcels at international mail facilities that might contain narcotics and other illicit controlled substances, the company said Monday.
The pilot program will utilize IDSS' DETECT 1000, an automated platform the Transportation Security Administration and the European Civil Aviation Conference approved for explosives detection.
IDSS won the $500K grand prize in the Opioid Detection Challenge for its technology. The system is built to also support nonintrusive inspection of packages containing food and similarly sized items.
Integrated Defense & Security Solutions to Help CBP Pilot Opioid Shipment Detection Tech
