IntelliDyne Names Harry Bartel as COO; Robert Grey Quoted

IntelliDyne has appointed Harry Bartel as chief operating officer, succeeding Ed Abner, who is due to retire from the Falls Church, Va.-based government information technology contractor this fall, the company said Thursday.
In his new role, Bartel will lead the operational and business development divisions of IntelliDyne, reporting to CEO Robert Grey. Bartel deep rooted experience in BD and operations, focused on federal contracts such as the Department of Justice, military and civilian health.
Prior to joining IntelliDyne, Bartel served in a variety of senior leadership roles during his 12-year tenure with Phacil. Most recently, he held the title of vice president of operations with the company. In the role, he supported federal and civilian customers within Software Services, Systems Engineering, Integration and Operations, Cybersecurity and Service Delivery.
Before his career with Phacil, Bartel worked with L-3 Communications as senior systems analyst. As a lead analyst with the company, Bartel was responsible for drafting and staffing responses to Congressional inquiries related to the GMD program in MDA.
Bartel also coordinated the responses with the appropriate government leads, and distributed it to the director of MDA for submission to Congress. He managed over 35 communities and provided oversight of 21 community content managers within the Ground Missile Defense System organization.
A retired 1SG/MSG, Bartel served with the U.S. Army for over two decades. He helped to design, implement and maintain the first operational deployment of Army STAMIS SAAS-Mod in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also authored an Army Knowledge Online community to provide account officers with guidance on the management of the Army STAMIS network.
Bartel’s background in operational quality will assist IntelliDyne in a move toward more robust certifications in CMMI, ISO and CMMC.
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to promote some of our highest performers into senior leadership roles," said Mr. Grey. "The addition of Harry as COO provides a strong foundation and platform for IntelliDyne's expansion into new markets."
IntelliDyne Names Harry Bartel as COO; Robert Grey Quoted
