Jacobs Provides Project Management Consultancy to BWSSB to Enhance Water Treatment Plant; Patrick Hill Quoted

Jacobs has been selected to provide project management consultancy to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to rehabilitate the Koramangala and Challaghatta (K&C) Valley Used Water Treatment Plant, the company announced Thursday.
"Water scarcity is an ongoing challenge in India," said Patrick Hill, senior vice president of global operations at Jacobs' people and places solutions business. "Innovative water reuse treatment technologies are key to reducing demand from agriculture and industry on limited fresh water supplies and achieving BWSSB's long-term vision for a circular water economy for the city of Bangalore."
Jacobs will provide preliminary design, tendering, construction supervision and testing and commissioning services to the project. Jacobs will deliver critical upgrades to the 248 million litres per day (MLD) facility.
As part of an innovative water reuse and groundwater rejuvenation program, Jacobs will support the integration of a biosolids management facility to improve energy and nutrient recovery. The facility will also treat water to meet the effluent discharge standards.
When the upgrades are complete, the plant will provide an additional level of treatment to the secondary treated discharge from the K&C Valley Used Water Treatment Plant. The facility will be able to deliver high quality secondary treated water to farmers and industries. BWSSB expect the rehabilitation works to be complete in 2022.
