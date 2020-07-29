Jacobs Wins $455M Contract to Support Air Force Mission Systems; Steve Arnette Quoted

Steve Arnette
Jacobs was awarded the potential six-year, $455 million Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment (ITW/AA) and Space Support Contract II (NISSC II) by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the company announced Wednesday.
"We welcome the opportunity to help support the U.S. Air Force in continual operation, maintenance and sustainment of the systems necessary to make decisions about threats to North America, and to maintain space situational awareness," said Steve Arnette, senior vice president of Jacobs' critical mission solutions business.
Jacobs will support the Life Cycle Management Center’s Strategic Warning & Surveillance Systems Division for Operations, Maintenance and Sustainment (OM&S) of critical mission systems for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Cheyenne Mountain Complex (NCMC).
Under the NISSC II OM&S Task Order, Jacobs will establish requirements for operations and maintenance support for the CMAFS Information Systems Infrastructure. Jacobs will support warnings and control from airborne, land-based and space-based systems that sense and report threat activities in air and space.
"The importance of the USAF mission and challenges they face sustaining complex systems for a no-fail mission are tremendous catalysts that energize our entire workforce to redefine what's possible in delivering innovative solutions."
Jacobs will support the classified communications and processing for Command and Control (C2) capability and legacy space C2 systems at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station (CMAFS) and Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Vandenberg AFB, California; among others.
The contract went into effect June 25, 2020. Jacobs will perform work at Cheyenne Mountain Complex.
About Jacobs
At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.
