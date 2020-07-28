Jennifer Chronis Named Verizon Federal Business Head; Andres Irlando Quoted

Jennifer Chronis
Jennifer Chronis has been appointed as head of Verizon's federal business, succeeding Michael Maiorana, the company announced Tuesday. Chronis will begin her new role early next month.
“Jennifer has spent more than two decades serving federal civilian and defense clients and serving in the military, giving her the unusual ability to experience technology-driven business transformation from the provider and customer perspectives,” said Andres Irlando, a senior vice president at Verizon and president of its public sector segment.
Chronis will bring more than two decades of experience in the public sector and partnerships with federal civilian and defense agency clients to Verizon Public Sector. Throughout her career, she has delivered innovative solutions and services that have helped clients achieve missions.
“She has demonstrated the ability to improve business performance, build strong relationships with customers and business partners, and help her Federal clients achieve their missions. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team,” Irlando added.
Prior to joining Verizon Public Sector, Chronis served as general manager of the Department of Defense (DoD) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). During her four-year tenure with the company, Chronis was responsible for all aspects of AWS’ business with the DoD.
With AWS, Chronis helped the DoD accelerate cloud adoption, increase efficiency, enable deeper innovation and improve mission effectiveness. Before her career with AWS, Chronis served a variety of senior leadership positions with IBM.
Most recently, Chronis served as vice president of the DoD Integrated Account, where she led IBM's integrated account for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps. and Defense Agencies. Chronis was accountable for business results across IBM's portfolio of software, hardware, consulting and technology services and financing.
She also served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years on active duty and in the Army Reserve, retiring from the Army in 2010 as a Lieutenant Colonel. She served twice in combat theaters: Desert Shield/Storm as a Battalion Personnel Officer in the 82d Airborne Division and Bosnia as a Supply Company Commander.
"I am honored to join the Verizon Public Sector team and support the missions of Verizon’s Federal civilian and defense agency clients,” said Chronis. “The experience and dedication of Verizon’s people, combined with its world-class portfolio of solutions and services tailored to the public sector is unrivaled.”
