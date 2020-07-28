Jennifer Swindell Joins Perspecta as Risk Decision Group SVP, GM; Mac Curtis Quoted

Jennifer Swindell
Jennifer Swindell, a nearly two-decade veteran of Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined Perspecta as senior vice president and general manager of its risk decision group. She will oversee Perspecta's trusted workforce initiatives, risk decision business and background investigation services, the company said Tuesday.
"Jennifer is an experienced leader who brings extensive public sector knowledge and business growth success to Perspecta," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta, and six-time Wash100 Award recipient. "She has the proven ability to assemble high-performance teams and is a recognized leader for championing inclusion and equity in the workplace.”
Swindell most recently served as senior vice president of Booz Allen’s departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Transportation accounts.
As senior vice president with Booz Allen, Swindell led the Navy Marine Corps Headquarters and Operations line of business serving Pentagon and operational clients from Quantico and Norfolk through San Diego, Hawaii and Japan.
Prior to joining Booz Allen Hamilton, Swindell served as principal at American Management Systems, where she was a strategic planner, business developer and financial manager for a suite of web-based eCommerce applications. Swindell also developed the initial market strategy and supervised and evaluated software development.
With American Skiing Company, Swindell Provided IT, BPR and financial analysis support to the chief financial officer (CFO) to grow the company. Swindell conducted due diligence as part of the acquisition process and instituted standardized procedures and processes across all resorts creating common brand and customer experience.
Swindell, as special operations officer with the U.S. Navy, led an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment on independent operations in hazardous, changing environments. She also assisted the U.S. Secret Service and State Department Diplomatic Security in protecting senior members of the Executive Branch and Foreign Diplomats.
Swindell holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a master's degree in business administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Additionally, she recently completed executive courses at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
“I look forward to welcoming her to our executive leadership team and am confident she will be an incredible asset to our organization," Curtis concluded.
