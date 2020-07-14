Johns Hopkins APL, CISA Partner With 4 States for Cyber Info Sharing Pilot

Johns Hopkins APL
Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory has partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as well as four states for a pilot program focused on improving cybersecurity and information sharing.
Johns Hopkins APL and CISA will work with the Center for Internet Security’s Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center along with the governments of Arizona, Massachusetts, Louisiana and Texas to discover ways of streamlining the use of security orchestration, automation and response tools, APL said Monday.
Teams will work to deploy SOAR tools to help state, local, tribal and territorial governments rapidly disseminate cyberattack information through technology-agnostic frameworks, curated feeds and other automated procedures.
The SLTT Indicators of Compromise initiative is specifically aimed at generating actionable data for cyber response and mitigating reliance on manual tasks, according to APL.
As part of the pilot, the lab will also employ its Integrated Adaptive Cyber Defense model developed with the Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency.
The SLTT IOC effort is slated to produce results this fall, APL noted.
