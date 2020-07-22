Ken Gilmartin, Patrick Hill Promoted to Jacobs P&PS Business EVPs; Bob Pragada Quoted

Jacobs
Jacobs has promoted Ken Gilmartin and Patrick Hill as executive vice presidents within its people and places solutions (P&PS) line of business, effective Aug. 1, the company announced Wednesday.
"Leveraging our expertise across geographic and market boundaries will continue to be a driver, and together, Patrick and Ken will lead P&PS in driving a seamless line of business strategy to deliver superior results and continued world class industry and market leadership," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada.
As executive vice presidents of P&PS, Gilmartin and Hill will jointly lead Jacobs' P&PS business. Gilmartin will have responsibility for the Americas, Federal and Environmental Solutions, and global Advanced Facilities businesses, and will continue to be based out of Philadelphia.
He joined the company in 2006 as a project director and construction manager. Gilmartin has led business development, life sciences operations and most recently served as senior vice president Global Operations for Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas, Federal & Environmental Solutions and Advanced Facilities businesses.
Throughout his career, Gilmartin has held organizational and project leadership roles delivering global facilities, located in Egypt, Qatar, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom.
In his new role, Hill will be based out of London and have responsibility for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand businesses, as well as P&PS' global cross-cutting functions of the company's Global Design Centers and Growth, Strategy & Solutions.
Hill has served as Jacobs for more than two decades, throughout a variety of senior leadership positions. Most recently, as senior vice president Global Operations for P&PS, he led Jacobs' Buildings and Infrastructure global operations outside of North America.
"P&PS' strategy of global, market and digital connectivity has been critical to the continued success of the business," Pragada added.
