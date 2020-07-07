Kongsberg Geospatial
A Kongsberg subsidiary will participate in a CAL Analytics-led industry team that secured a $1.6M contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to build and demonstrate a contingency management platform at a Rome, N.Y, test site for unmanned aircraft systems.
Kongsberg said Monday its geospatial business will support the CMP development project at Griffiss International Airport in collaboration with four other companies, Oneida County and the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research organization.
The platform is designed to provide safety warnings for drone operators as part of FAA's initiative to fully integrate drones into national airspace.
ResilienX, Assured Information Security and TruWeather are the other commercial team members that will provide fault mitigation software, cybersecurity and micro-weather service contributions to the project.
Ottawa, Canada-based Kongsberg Geospatial will develop airspace visualization tools intended for beyond visual line-of-sight operations, while CAL Analytics will oversee final product system integration efforts.
NUAIR is responsible for managing validation tests and operations at the New York UAS Test Site.
The industry team won the contract through a competitive acquisition process conducted by FAA.
Kongsberg Subsidiary to Help Develop Contingency Mgmt Platform for FAA Drone Test Site
