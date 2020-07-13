KPMG Holds Spot on $990M Air Force IDIQ Contract; Chris Marston Quoted

Chris Marston
KPMG has been selected by the U.S. Air Force as one of the firms selected to provide management consulting services under a potential five-year, $990 million indefinite/delivery-indefinite/quantity contract, the company announced Wednesday.
“We plan to bring the best ideas from our vast experience working with both government and Fortune 100 commercial companies to help the Air Force as it seeks to run its business operations more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Chris Marston, KPMG principal who leads the firm’s federal advisory business.
Under the contract, KPMG will compete for task orders as the Air Force pursues a multiyear strategic transformation of business operations. KPMG, and its team of 30 firms specializing in a range of business transformation, will support the service branch through its innovative solutions and technology skills.
“We’re honored to be selected to help the Air Force transform its business… We’ll also be tapping the insights and skills from our team of 30 firms, many of them small businesses and non-traditional companies, that have new and unique capabilities that we think can help the Air Force,” Marston added.
The Department of Defense announced the contract award in June 2020, naming eight firms, including KPMG, to participate in task orders under the vehicle. The companies will support the deputy leadership in managing and executing enterprise-wide transformation efforts.
Work under the IDIQ contract includes organizational support for the Air Force’s deputy chief management officer as well as the deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Business Transformation.
The other awardees are Accenture, BCG Federal, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte Consulting, Digital Mobilizations Inc., Grant Thornton and McKinsey & Co. Contract work is projected to conclude by June 2027.
