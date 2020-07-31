Kratos
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has unveiled a simulation technology built to help engineers test the performance of communications hardware in radio frequency environments.
The RF channel simulator works to emulate various scenarios including phase noise, fading, Doppler shifts and other channel effects, Kratos said Thursday.
Bandwidth options for the system range from 125 to 600 megahertz.
The company developed the simulator for use in testing of modems, receiver and transmitter subsystems and other devices intended to support data transmission via satellites, aircraft and missiles.
Kratos Introduces RF Channel Simulator
