L3Harris Books $64M Air Force IDIQ for Telemetry Security Products

L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies has landed a potential five-year, $64.2M contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply encryption platforms that are designed to secure telemetry data and certified by the National Security Agency.
The company will produce telemetry security products to the branch as part of the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Services under the sole-source IDIQ encompass electromagnetic and radio frequency interference tests, product updates, repair and technical support.
The Air Force is obligating $549,200 at the time of award from fiscal 2019 DoD procurement funds. Contract work will take place in Bristol, Pa., through July 28, 2025.
