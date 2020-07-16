William Brown
L3Harris Technologies has pledged a $2M investment to help the INROADS nonprofit organization to advance a program designed to prepare high school students from underserved communities for college and careers.
The company said Tuesday it will establish a College Links initiative in Orlando and support program expansion in Dallas as part of the investment.
Our future will depend on the ability to identify and cultivate the talent of tomorrow and the INROADS College Links program provides us with a chance to invest in bright, young minds," said William Brown, chairman and CEO of L3Harris and a former Wash100 inductee.
"This is crucial for our company, our community and the future of our aerospace and defense workforce."
More than 30K individuals graduated with INROADS' support and landed jobs in the private sector, according to L3Harris.
L3Harris Expands Support for Nonprofit’s College & Career Readiness Program; William Brown Quoted
William Brown
L3Harris Technologies has pledged a $2M investment to help the INROADS nonprofit organization to advance a program designed to prepare high school students from underserved communities for college and careers.
The company said Tuesday it will establish a College Links initiative in Orlando and support program expansion in Dallas as part of the investment.
Our future will depend on the ability to identify and cultivate the talent of tomorrow and the INROADS College Links program provides us with a chance to invest in bright, young minds," said William Brown, chairman and CEO of L3Harris and a former Wash100 inductee.
"This is crucial for our company, our community and the future of our aerospace and defense workforce."
More than 30K individuals graduated with INROADS' support and landed jobs in the private sector, according to L3Harris.