L3Harris Secures $380M Army Imaging Tech Supply IDIQ; Sean Stackley Quoted

Sean Stackley
The Canadian Commercial Corp. has awarded L3Harris Technologies an eight-year, $380 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure WESCAM MX-Series systems in support of global U.S. Army surveillance and targeting operations, L3Harris announced Wednesday.
“Through this contract, our highly specialized optics and leading technologies can continue to meet the needs of emerging mission portfolios, including time-sensitive response operations,” said Sean Stackley, president of L3Harris' integrated mission systems.
Under the contract, L3Harris will continue upgrades for the Army’s base of fixed-wing, aerostat and unmanned platforms. L3Harris will also support foreign military sales (FMS) requirements. The company’s WESCAM MX-Series products have supported Army aviation programs for more than two decades.
WESCAM MX-Series systems have assisted with the Army’s combat operations and have supported global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The systems have provided high-precision situational awareness and advanced capabilities to support the service branch.
The company’s services have enabled the Army to collect critical mission information that have helped the service branch combat emerging threats. The WESCAM MX systems have also been integrated in the U.S Navy and Air Force Special Operations Command to combat against global terrorism.
“L3Harris is proud to once again supply its WESCAM MX technologies and solutions to the U.S. Army, as it highlights our role as a trusted global supplier of advanced imaging solutions to the defense industry,” added Stackley.
The CCC contract will provide the Department of Defense (DoD) with the Canadian government’s assurance that the contract will be fulfilled in accordance with its terms and conditions.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.
L3Harris Secures $380M Army Imaging Tech Supply IDIQ; Sean Stackley Quoted
Sean Stackley
The Canadian Commercial Corp. has awarded L3Harris Technologies an eight-year, $380 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure WESCAM MX-Series systems in support of global U.S. Army surveillance and targeting operations, L3Harris announced Wednesday.
“Through this contract, our highly specialized optics and leading technologies can continue to meet the needs of emerging mission portfolios, including time-sensitive response operations,” said Sean Stackley, president of L3Harris' integrated mission systems.
Under the contract, L3Harris will continue upgrades for the Army’s base of fixed-wing, aerostat and unmanned platforms. L3Harris will also support foreign military sales (FMS) requirements. The company’s WESCAM MX-Series products have supported Army aviation programs for more than two decades.
WESCAM MX-Series systems have assisted with the Army’s combat operations and have supported global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The systems have provided high-precision situational awareness and advanced capabilities to support the service branch.
The company’s services have enabled the Army to collect critical mission information that have helped the service branch combat emerging threats. The WESCAM MX systems have also been integrated in the U.S Navy and Air Force Special Operations Command to combat against global terrorism.
“L3Harris is proud to once again supply its WESCAM MX technologies and solutions to the U.S. Army, as it highlights our role as a trusted global supplier of advanced imaging solutions to the defense industry,” added Stackley.
The CCC contract will provide the Department of Defense (DoD) with the Canadian government’s assurance that the contract will be fulfilled in accordance with its terms and conditions.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.