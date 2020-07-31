L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies has won a potential seven-year, $83.1M contract to develop, integrate and demonstrate an anti-jam modem intended for wideband satellite communications.
The Navy Wideband Anti-Jam Modem contract, which has an initial value of $47.6M, includes options for the company to manufacture the hardware and perform engineering support work, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
WAM will be designed to operate with a multiband terminal on naval vessels and an updated enterprise station on shore.
The project drew three proposals during the competitive acquisition process.
Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is the contracting activity and will obligate $6.5M at the time of award from the fiscal 2020 Navy research, development, test and evaluation funds.
L3Harris Wins Potential $83M Contract to Build, Test Navy Wideband Satcom Modem
