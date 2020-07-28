Leidos
Leidos has been awarded a two-year, $58.5M contract to help the U.S. Army address requirements associated with an electronic system built to secure personnel and visitor access to military bases.
The company will support the branch's Automated Installation Entry platform through July 27, 2022, under the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.
Reston, Va.-based Leidos built AIE hardware and software under a $99M contract awarded four years ago in efforts to help the Army verify and authenticate staff at various base facilities.
The cloud-based system uses an open architecture and works to vet individual credentials against customer-identified employee and law enforcement databases.
Leidos Secures $59M Contract to Support Army Installation Security Platform
