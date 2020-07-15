Leidos to Help Army Maintain Aerial IED-Neutralizing System

Leidos
Leidos has secured a nearly $35M contract from the U.S. Army to operate and sustain an aerial system used to neutralize improvised explosive devices.
The company will also provide test and training services to the branch's Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability Program, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
Army Contracting Command received one bid for the cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and used fiscal 2020 Army Reserve operations and maintenance funds to cover the full obligated amount.
Contract work will occur in Alabama and Virginia through March 16, 2024.
Leidos currently supports the Army's Saturn Arch platform and other low-profile intelligence aircraft under a five-year $428M task order awarded in 2019.
