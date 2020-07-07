Leidos Wins Potential $210M Task Order for Army System & Software Support; Mike Rickels Quoted

Leidos
Leidos has been awarded a potential five-year, $210 million task order by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACG-APG) to provide intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors (IEW&S) system and software support.
The company said Tuesday it will support the sensors and mission equipment division of the Army Communications-Electronics Command's Software Engineering Center through the single-award task order.
"Leidos understands the criticality of C5ISR readiness as warfighters face the possibility of electronic warfare," said Mike Rickels, senior vice president of C4ISR solutions at Leidos' defense group. "We stand ready to help CECOM stay ahead of adversaries with secure software development and detailed production reporting."
Leidos will provide system and software engineering support that will enhance reliability, maintainability, interoperability and configuration integrity of CECOM's modern platform sensor and electronic warfare systems.
The company will rely on its experience in Secure Development Operations (SecDevOps) to support agile development processes within Post-Production and Post-Deployment Software Support. Leidos will also leverage a portfolio management dashboard to provide status updates of schedules and work efforts.
CECOM is the Army's materiel integrator for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) readiness. CECOM, a subordinate command of the Army Materiel Command (AMC) has provided, integrated and sustained C5ISR hardware, software and mission command capabilities for the joint warfighter.
The task order has a one-year base period of performance, followed by four one-year options. Work will be performed primarily at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets.
The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.
