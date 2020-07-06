LinQuest
LinQuest has been awarded a $76.6M contract modification to continue helping the U.S. Air Force engineer, integrate systems.
The Los Angeles-based company will provide the services to programs with high security requirements, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
Work will take place in El Segundo, Calif., through February 2027.
The Space and Missile Systems Center is the contracting activity and is obligating $400K in fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
USAF initially awarded the company a $562.3M contract last year for systems engineering, integration and test support to SMC's military satellite communications systems directorate.
LinQuest to Extend Air Force Systems Engineering Support
