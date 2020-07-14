Lockheed Vet Tom Blakely Joins Triumph Group as CTO

Triumph Group
Tom Blakely, a former Lockheed Martin executive, has been named chief technology officer of Berwyn, Pa.-based aircraft components and services provider Triumph Group.
He will be responsible for technical efforts at Triumph's 36 production facilities that encompass original products and aftermarket items, the company said Tuesday.
Blakely will also led the aerospace firm's Innovation and Technology Council, oversee research and development activities and report directly to Nick Drazic, vice president of operations.
He spent 33 years at Lockheed and served in technical leadership roles across the company's F-35, C-5, P-3 and C-130J programs. His career there included more than seven years as vice president of engineering within the aeronautics segment. He also previously supported aircraft development projects for Triumph, Airbus and Naval Air Systems Command.
After Lockheed, Blakely worked as deputy head of engineering for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' regional jet program.
