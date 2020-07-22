LogicHub
The Defense Innovation Unit has selected LogicHub to develop a machine learning-based technology to automate detection of and response to cybersecurity threats within the Air Force Network.
LogicHub said Tuesday it will provide a prototype of the Intelligent Decision Automation Platform to help the service branch automatically detect abuse of access rights, data extrusion and compromised endpoints and user accounts.
The system is designed to have security alert triage, decision-making playbooks and deep detection features.
According to the company, its technology will support integration with current security information and event management and threat intelligence platforms.
"Throughout the engagement process, from solicitation to contract award, the DIU team has been extremely responsive and helpful, guiding us through every phase of the Commercial Solutions Opening process," said Monica Jain, co-founder of LogicHub.
LogicHub to Develop Cybersecurity Automation Tech for Air Force
