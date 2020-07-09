MathCraft Updates Enterprise Security Mgmt Platform

MathCraft
MathCraft Security Technologies has updated a software offering that is designed to help government contractors protect sensitive data and manage compliance with the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual.
Version 4 of the Access Commander platform includes a new user interface design, dashboards, an insider threat analysis tool and modules that support Security Executive Agent Directives 3 through 7, the company said Wednesday.
The updated software can work in an on-premise or a cloud computing environment and seeks to help security professionals comply with requirements under NISPOM, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and the Cybersecurity Model Maturity Certification framework.
Access Commander is a part of MathCraft's Enterprise Security Suite, which is composed of three tools for contractor personnel to manage industrial security, site visits and workflow.
