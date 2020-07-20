Maxar Renews $120M in International Defense, Intelligence Contracts; Tony Frazier Quoted

Tony Frazier
Maxar Technologies has renewed four contracts and expanded a fifth contract with international defense and intelligence customers, with the total of all awards valued at approximately $120 million, for uninterrupted access to its current satellite constellation, the company announced Monday.
“Maxar is committed to serving our strategic international defense and intelligence customers with access to mission-critical satellite imagery through the Direct Access Program,” said Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar and four-time Wash100 awardee.
Maxar’s contracts will enable its customers to complete national security and domestic missions, natural disaster responses and maritime surveillance. Under one of the contracts, Maxar will upgrade its satellite ground station and antenna.
The international customers, located in the Middle East and Asia, will integrate Maxar’s Direct Access Program to provide access via a ground station to Maxar’s Earth imaging satellites. The Maxar constellation will consist of WorldView-1, GeoEye-1, WorldView-2 and WorldView-3.
Maxar’s constellation will collect the highest resolution and most accurate satellite imagery commercially available. Maxar’s upcoming six WorldView Legion satellites will triple the company’s 30 cm and multispectral imagery and enable Maxar to increase its revisit.
The six WorldView Legion will begin its launch in 2021 and will maintain Maxar’s geometric accuracy. Maxar will enable new use cases for satellite imagery and near-real time detection of change on the Earth’s surface.
“We are proud of our 20-plus year track record supporting these United States allies and our continued role delivering Maxar capabilities as an essential part of their national security architectures,” added Frazier.
The awards include a one-year agreement and four multi-year agreements.
About Maxar
Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space.
Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR.
