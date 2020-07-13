Medallia Launches Experience Mgmt Platform for SLED Sector; Nick Thomas Quoted

Nick Thomas
Medallia has introduced a set of experience management tools designed to help state and local agencies and educational organizations gain insights into public sentiment.
The Quickstart Solutions for SLED offering employs artificial intelligence-based data analytics to understand employee or citizen expectations on education, workplace, public safety, motor vehicle and veteran services, the company said Friday.
“The challenges we are facing with COVID-19 are giving us the opportunity to redefine how we live, learn, work and care for one another," said Nick Thomas, executive vice president of Medallia's global public sector business.
"By capturing rich and powerful feedback from those who are impacted the most, we accelerate our ability to adapt to the needs of today."
