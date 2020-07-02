Mihnea Birisan
Mihnea Birisan, former senior manager of analytics and modeling at Accenture Federal Services, has been named as lead for Steampunk's data exploitation practice.
He joins the organization that aims to tackle various technology areas such as data strategy, security and processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data, Steampunk said Wednesday.
At AFS, Birisan led teams of data science and engineering professionals focused on the homeland security sector. He previously served as technical manager for entity analytics at Agilex Technologies.
"As our data exploitation practice lead, Mihnea will be leading our data-focused professionals – leveraging a wide variety of tools, techniques and processes to help our federal clients operationalize their data in support of the mission," said Sean Dillon, chief technology officer of Steampunk.
Mihnea Birisan Appointed Steampunk Data Exploitation Practice Lead
