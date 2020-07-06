Military Tech Developer Anduril Raises $200M

Anduril
Defense technology startup Anduril has raised $200M in a recent funding round, which increased the company's value to $1.9B, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
The Andreessen Horowitz-led investment round comes after a prior deal with the venture capital firm as well as other investors like the Founders Fund in 2019.
In May, Anduril opened an engineering hub in Seattle after launching an effort to develop small, artificial intelligence-driven unmanned aerial systems meant to defend military bases against adversary drones last year.
The Irvine, Calif.-based company additionally booked contracts with Customs and Border Protection to help build autonomous surveillance systems along the U.S. border with Mexico, according to Bloomberg.
Research group Tech Inquiry previously found that Anduril has secured over 30 federal contracts to date, the report states.
