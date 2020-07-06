CubeSat
NASA has drafted a request for proposals to determine potential commercial sources of a launch service offering for small satellites known as CubeSats.
The space agency said in a draft RFP notice posted Thursday it will accept input from prospective offerors for the Venture Class Launch Service Demo 2 effort through July 14.
According to NASA, it will offer contracting opportunities to companies that have the potential to support a 66-pound deployment mission that primarily consists of CubeSats or a 209-pound hybrid delivery of payloads for two different constellations.
A virtual industry day is scheduled to be held Tuesday to further inform interested parties about VCLS Demo 2 program requirements.
The agency will issue a draft solicitation within the next couple of weeks.
NASA Posts Draft RFP for Follow-On CubeSat Launch Service Program
CubeSat
NASA has drafted a request for proposals to determine potential commercial sources of a launch service offering for small satellites known as CubeSats.
The space agency said in a draft RFP notice posted Thursday it will accept input from prospective offerors for the Venture Class Launch Service Demo 2 effort through July 14.
According to NASA, it will offer contracting opportunities to companies that have the potential to support a 66-pound deployment mission that primarily consists of CubeSats or a 209-pound hybrid delivery of payloads for two different constellations.
A virtual industry day is scheduled to be held Tuesday to further inform interested parties about VCLS Demo 2 program requirements.
The agency will issue a draft solicitation within the next couple of weeks.