NAVSEA Explores Wearable Tech Sources for COVID-19 Contact Tracing Initiative
NAVSEA
Naval Sea Systems Command is seeking information on wearable commercial devices, prototypes and approaches that could support contact tracing efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NAVSEA said Wednesday in a sources sought notice its COVID Rapid Response Team is interested in using proximity trackers and a system to transfer data from the wearable technology to stations.
The devices should work to identify device users and measure the distance between different wearers. Computers, servers and cloud computing platforms are among the examples of storage and processing hardware for the program.
NAVSEA is calling on interested vendors to submit comments on draft requirements and provide information such as technical details, production rates and product certifications.
Responses are due Thursday.