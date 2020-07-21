cyber
Naval Air Systems Command is seeking technical and cost proposals for research into technology platforms that are relevant to the NAVAIR Cyber Warfare Detachment's strategy to secure weapon systems.
A broad agency announcement posted Monday calls for projects that will aim to help the command address weapon cybersecurity challenges within a system-of-systems warfare environment with indirect or intermittent connectivity to other platforms.
Specific areas of interest outlined in the notice include sensitive cyber resiliency for real-time operating system and aviation warfare environment, access point identification, cyber-electronic warfare convergent platforms and cyber warning system techniques.
NAVAIR will accept proposals for Phase 1 of the submission process through July 7, 2021, and invite qualified proposers for the second phase of the solicitation.
Navy Starts Cyber Warfare Tech Research Solicitation
cyber
Naval Air Systems Command is seeking technical and cost proposals for research into technology platforms that are relevant to the NAVAIR Cyber Warfare Detachment's strategy to secure weapon systems.
A broad agency announcement posted Monday calls for projects that will aim to help the command address weapon cybersecurity challenges within a system-of-systems warfare environment with indirect or intermittent connectivity to other platforms.
Specific areas of interest outlined in the notice include sensitive cyber resiliency for real-time operating system and aviation warfare environment, access point identification, cyber-electronic warfare convergent platforms and cyber warning system techniques.
NAVAIR will accept proposals for Phase 1 of the submission process through July 7, 2021, and invite qualified proposers for the second phase of the solicitation.