Danelle Barrett
Danelle Barrett, a consultant at Deep Water Point and three-decade U.S. Navy veteran, has been appointed to serve as a Class III director on the board of directors at Middletown, R.I.-based mobile communications company KVH Industries.
She retired in November with the rank of rear admiral after service as the Navy's cybersecurity division director and deputy chief information officer, KVH said Thursday.
Martin Kits van Heyningen, chairman and CEO of KVH, said Barrett brings telecommunications, information technology and cybersecurity experience to the company.
Her military career has also included roles as director of operations at U.S. Cyber Command, chief of staff at Navy Information Forces Command, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic.
Navy Vet Danelle Barrett Elected to KVH Industries Board
