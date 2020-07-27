USS Tripoli
The U.S. Navy's second America-class amphibious amphibious assault ship has sailed to its San Diego homeport from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Pascagoula, Miss.
Designated LHA 7, USS Tripoli will serve as the flagship vessel of a Navy amphibious ready group and support Marine expeditionary units across missions such as maritime security and disaster relief, HII said Friday.
The ship is named in honor of U.S. Marines and nearly 370 foreign soldiers who captured the Tripolitan port city of Derna in Libya during the 1805 Battle of Derna.
America-class amphibious warfare ships are designed to also support Marine Corps' F-35B and MV-22 Osprey aircraft operations.
Navy's Tripoli Vessel Departs Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Mississippi
