The Naval Air Warfare Center Air Division is seeking qualified U.S. companies to join a multiphase sourcing process for the development and demonstration of an unmanned aerial system that would not require support equipment to function in an austere environment.
A government panel will evaluate expeditionary UAS proposals based on a set of criteria criteria such as payload, technical maturity and endurance, according to a SAM notice posted June 24.
Responses are due July 24.
High-scoring candidates in the first phase will receive an invitation to participate in the live demo event that is scheduled to take place between between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18 at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
NAWCAD expects the demo to help inform procurement strategies and address merit-based competition requirements for prototyping contracts under the other transaction authority.
The division's AIRWorks program and IMPAX partnership intermediary are working together to explore UAS platforms that could operate without a launch or recovery system.
NAWCAD Seeks Participants for Expeditionary UAS Tech Project
