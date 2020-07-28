New Hampshire Army National Guard Deploys L3Harris-Built Portable Radios

L3Harris
The New Hampshire Army National Guard procured and fielded L3Harris Technologies-built portable radios to support public safety communications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHARNG deployed the XL-200P radios statewide along with the company's BeOn push-to-talk application to help secure mobile devices, the company said Friday.
Staff Sgt. Justin Dupuis found that the device's LTE connectivity feature worked when land mobile radio communication was interrupted by terrain.
According to the company, its BeOn app has helped National Guard members to communicate with personnel at state government agencies and hospitals. The tool is available to frontline workers helping to address the global health crisis.
