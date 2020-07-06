NGA
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is conducting market research as part of its efforts to launch a prototype other transaction authority program focused on modernizing GEOINT data processes.
The OT@NGA effort will encompass five focus areas, namely advanced analytics and modeling, data management, software engineering, artificial intelligence and future work operations, NGA said in a notice posted Wednesday on the beta SAM website.
NGA noted that it seeks to use the vehicle to expand its network beyond consortium-mediated agreements and directly promote opportunities with nontraditional companies.
According to the agency, awards under OT@NGA may result in follow-on OTAs or traditional contracts without competition based on contractor performance.
NGA intends to announce prototype solicitations under the vehicle “as needs arise,” the notice states.
Interested parties may submit feedback on the effort through July 31.
NGA Seeks Input on AI, Analytics-Focused OTA Program
