NGA Seeks to Accelerate GEOINT Research via New BAA; Cindy Daniell Quoted

Cindy Daniell
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has launched an effort to help researchers pursue studies related to GEOINT technology.
A recently published broad agency announcement, titled Boosting Innovative GEOINT Research or BIG-R, creates a new mechanism designed to bolster geospatial research activities, NGA said Wednesday.
The BIG-R BAA will leverage a variety of contracting methods to address agency R&D requirements. The notice will also include one early topic related to COVID-19 response.
“The release of this BAA will help accelerate our research endeavors and provide NGA with the ability to expand and diversify its research performer base, while giving us better flexibility and agility in research contracting efforts," said Cindy Daniell, director of research at NGA.
