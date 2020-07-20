Chip Taylor
The National Institutes of Health's Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center has featured ManTech's virtual cyber training environment in the NITAAC Solutions Showcase portal, which offers federal agencies insight into IT offerings from industry.
ACRE is designed to simulate networks for security assessments on virtual user behavior, malware protection, realistic network traffic and other cyber aspects, the company said Friday.
Chip Taylor, vice president of ManTech's government-wide procurement advisory center, said the company's technology has been applied across Department of Defense tests, training and exercises.
The cyber range combines virtual and physical components meant to help users analyze risks, model threats, perform digital engineering, train with cyber systems and test tools for integration.
ManTech offers the platform to agencies through NITAAC's Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 vehicle.
NIH’s NITAAC Portal Showcases ManTech Cyber Range Platform; Chip Taylor Quoted
Chip Taylor
The National Institutes of Health's Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center has featured ManTech's virtual cyber training environment in the NITAAC Solutions Showcase portal, which offers federal agencies insight into IT offerings from industry.
ACRE is designed to simulate networks for security assessments on virtual user behavior, malware protection, realistic network traffic and other cyber aspects, the company said Friday.
Chip Taylor, vice president of ManTech's government-wide procurement advisory center, said the company's technology has been applied across Department of Defense tests, training and exercises.
The cyber range combines virtual and physical components meant to help users analyze risks, model threats, perform digital engineering, train with cyber systems and test tools for integration.
ManTech offers the platform to agencies through NITAAC's Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 vehicle.