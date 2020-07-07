Northcross Group
Management and technology consulting firm Northcross Group has developed an online tool meant to help contractors determine their potential capacity to meet a particular maturity level under the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.
The company said Monday it created the NCG CMMC Questionnaire to give defense vendors an idea of how they might fare in the assessment process.
DoD plans to begin incorporating its new cybersecurity requirements into contract solicitations later this year.
"As a DoD vendor ourselves, we understand the challenges of maintaining compliance and seek to provide a way for companies to get a good starting point," NCG President Chris Bender said.
"We have helped organizations in healthcare, transportation, and banking build cybersecurity programs to meet similar requirements, and know having a good read on their current state is important."
Northcross Group Creates Cybersecurity Questionnaire for DoD Vendors
