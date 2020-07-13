Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman has landed a $19.7M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to explore for hypersonic boost-glide technologies.
DARPA awarded the contract via a sole-source acquisition process and obligated nearly $18M at the time of award from its fiscal 2019 and 2020 R&D funds, the Department of Defense said Friday.
The company will perform work in Baltimore, Md., and is expected to complete the project by March 2023.
Northrop Books DARPA Hypersonic Tech Research Contract
Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman has landed a $19.7M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to explore for hypersonic boost-glide technologies.
DARPA awarded the contract via a sole-source acquisition process and obligated nearly $18M at the time of award from its fiscal 2019 and 2020 R&D funds, the Department of Defense said Friday.
The company will perform work in Baltimore, Md., and is expected to complete the project by March 2023.