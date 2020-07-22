Northrop Provides Strap-On Motors for ULA Atlas V Rocket

GEM 63 rocket motors
Northrop Grumman has supplied three graphite epoxy motors to United Launch Alliance for installation on the Atlas V rocket as part of a cooperative agreement between the two companies.
The GEM 63 engines are built to function as strap-on boosters for the vehicle ULA will launch later this year and designed to generate 373K pounds of thrust each, Northrop said Tuesday.
The rocket motors, which completed requirements for U.S. Air Force and ULA certification in September 2018, were delivered to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Northrop is also working on the GEM 63XL variant to power the Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle.
