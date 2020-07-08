LITENING targeting
Northrop Grumman has received an initial order from the U.S. Air Force to supply targeting pods that are equipped with a digital video technology and designed to help aicrews locate targets at a long range.
The company said Tuesday it will provide updated LITENING sensors that process full-color videos with a more than 1K-by-1K resolution to help military users understand a combat environment.
The pod's design allows for modified configurations and supports post-mission analysis. It also features an eye-safe mode and an automatic laser code display.
“LITENING’s color video capability works with the way we naturally see the world to give warfighters in the cockpit and on the ground more complete situational understanding in less time,” said Ryan Tintner, vice president of navigation, targeting and surveillance at Northrop.
Tintner added that that technology can function in close air support, search-and-rescue or surveillance missions.
Northrop has produced nearly 900 LITENING systems for U.S. and international defense customers.
Northrop Receives Initial Air Force Order for Updated Targeting Pods
