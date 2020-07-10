airburst ammunition
The U.S. Army has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to build 30-millimeter machine gun ammunition that will work to help military personnel reach defilade targets.
Northrop will receive initial funds to support engineering and manufacturing development and final qualification of an airburst cartridge for the newly fielded Bushmaster Chain Gun system, the company said Thursday.
The ammo is designed to also integrate with the Army's Stryker infantry carrier vehicle and other military platforms.
The company noted that its XM813 Bushmaster has twice the range of the current .50-caliber autocannon and adding an airburst cartridge will help soldiers address threats from peer or near-peer adversarial systems.
Northrop to Develop Chain Gun Airbust Cartridge for Army
