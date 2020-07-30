Northrop
Sierra Nevada Corp. has tapped Northrop Grumman to supply a radio frequency countermeasure technology for integration onto the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command's AC-130J gunship and MC-130J tanker aircraft.
Northrop designed its RFCM suite to help operators identify threats and detect radio emission from radars to protect aircraft, the company said Wednesday.
SNC leads the AC/MC-130J RFCM development and procurement program under a potential $700M contract Special Operations Command awarded earlier this month.
“With the radio frequency threat growing, modern electromagnetic spectrum protection for AC/MC-130J operators worldwide is essential,” said Jim Conroy, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.
Northrop to Supply RF Countermeasure Tech for Air Force Special Ops Aircraft
Northrop
Sierra Nevada Corp. has tapped Northrop Grumman to supply a radio frequency countermeasure technology for integration onto the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command's AC-130J gunship and MC-130J tanker aircraft.
Northrop designed its RFCM suite to help operators identify threats and detect radio emission from radars to protect aircraft, the company said Wednesday.
SNC leads the AC/MC-130J RFCM development and procurement program under a potential $700M contract Special Operations Command awarded earlier this month.
“With the radio frequency threat growing, modern electromagnetic spectrum protection for AC/MC-130J operators worldwide is essential,” said Jim Conroy, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.