Novetta Appoints Ryan Fairchild VP for Enterprise Solutions; Brian Hobbs Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 17, 2020 — Novetta recently hired Ryan Fairchild, a former department vice president at CACI International's (NYSE: CACI) national security and innovative solutions sector, as VP of enterprise solutions within the information exploitation division, GovCon Wire reported July 9.

The 17-year defense and intelligence market veteran will lead Novetta's cloud engineering, analytics and agile software development initiatives in the government sector, the company said July 8.

Brian Hobbs, senior VP of business development and strategy at Novetta, noted that Fairchild brings "ops-focused" leadership and portfolio expansion experience to his new position.

