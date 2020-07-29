Nuclear Energy Sector Vet Mano Nazar Named Operating Partner at AE Industrial Partners

Mano Nazar
Mano Nazar, former president of NextEra Energy's nuclear business, has been appointed an operating partner of AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on the defense and aerospace markets.
Nazar will concurrently serve as chairman of the board of directors at BHI Energy, a portfolio company of AEI, the investment company said Tuesday.
The three-decade industry veteran led the capacity expansion and safety operations of several NextEra nuclear businesses during his career there.
Nazar is a member of the National Academy for Nuclear Training's national nuclear accrediting board and previously chaired the Nuclear Power Council's executive committee. He received the World Association of Nuclear Operators' WANO Nuclear Excellence Award for 2007.
