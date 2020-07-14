Nutanix’s Dan Fallon: Agencies Should Look at FedRAMP as Baseline for IT Modernization

Dan Fallon
Dan Fallon, senior director of systems engineering for Nutanix’s federal business, wrote in an article published Monday on FedTech Magazine that agencies should look at the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program as a baseline for their digital transformation efforts and consider three factors to further drive innovation.
Fallon said agencies should continuously update their cloud security protocols to ensure the security of sensitive information.
“Agencies can consider actions such as continuous, real-time security logging to keep a digital record of all system activity,” he wrote. “This practice gives agencies a clear view to track any changes being made within the network, which then allows IT leaders to identify and quell any suspicious behavior in real time. … Looking forward, agencies can consider developing more stringent disaster preparedness plans and external security protocols.”
Fallon noted that agencies should adopt Agile platforms to respond to threats and meet telework requirements and prioritize IT innovation by using authorizations as a “jumping-off point” to update legacy platforms.
“A FedRAMP-authorized cloud service combined with an agency’s forward-leaning security practices will not only enable cloud modernization but will also lead to a modernized security model that is continuously monitoring for threats,” he added.
